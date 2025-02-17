Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 55,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $186,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,457.44. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,116 shares of company stock worth $991,190. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Organogenesis Company Profile

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.77. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.