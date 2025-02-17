Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 197,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 107,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 207,478 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 469,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,378. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

