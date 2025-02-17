Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 1,938 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

