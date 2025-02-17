Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.