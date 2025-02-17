Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Decreases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $46,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,592.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 74,747 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kooman & Associates grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

