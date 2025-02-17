Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 12,089 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after buying an additional 447,119 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after buying an additional 359,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 285,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

