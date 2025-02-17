Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 160,055 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,055 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.87 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.