Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 37,089 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.94 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

