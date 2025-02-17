Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 37,089 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.94 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.