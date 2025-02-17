Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 4,939 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,300.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,136.27 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.