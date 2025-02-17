Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,128 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.18% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $77,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,695,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $429.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.64.

About Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

