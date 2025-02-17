Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

