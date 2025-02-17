Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 315,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

