Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17,984.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 586,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 365,136 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 894,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

