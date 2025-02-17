Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

