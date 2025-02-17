Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $338.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.80.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

