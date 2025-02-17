Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.