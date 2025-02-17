Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.