Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $486.22 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

