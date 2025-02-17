Peter Harold Purchases 2,481,390 Shares of Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harold acquired 2,481,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,406.95 ($7,902.52).

Poseidon Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About Poseidon Nickel

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits, as well as other minerals. It holds interests in the Windarra, Black Swan, and Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia.

