Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Trading Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 687,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 284,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

