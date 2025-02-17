Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, Honeywell International, and West Pharmaceutical Services are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the pharmaceutical industry, which involves researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling medications and medical products. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to potentially profit from the financial performance and advancements within the pharmaceutical sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $27.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $844.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $844.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 26,768,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

ZTS traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. 5,348,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.84. 5,020,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $197.01 and a fifty-two week high of $400.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.82.

