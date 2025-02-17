Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

VIG opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

