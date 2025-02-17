Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,242 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

