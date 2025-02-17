Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $222.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.63.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

