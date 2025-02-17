Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

