Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.