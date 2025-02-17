Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 1.1% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $26.55 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.