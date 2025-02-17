Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 24,029 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

