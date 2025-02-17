Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,287 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

