Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

