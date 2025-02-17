Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average of $396.22. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

