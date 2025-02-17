Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

