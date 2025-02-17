Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,015 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

