Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Sells $834,518.10 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,040.74. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $114,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,894.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

