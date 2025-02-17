Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

