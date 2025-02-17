Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,663 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 181.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 105.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.