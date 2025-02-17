Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 97.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.