Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

