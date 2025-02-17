Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 7,682 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 93,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

