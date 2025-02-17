Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

