Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on POAI
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.