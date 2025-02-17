Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

