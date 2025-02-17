Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $413,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.93 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

