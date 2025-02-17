Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $483.96 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $483,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 370,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

