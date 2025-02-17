Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,570 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $726,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,795.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,962.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $35,253,683. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.