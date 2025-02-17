Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,515 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,347,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $573.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

