Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

