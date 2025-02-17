Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.