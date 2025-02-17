Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.