Principal Securities Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cencora by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

COR opened at $243.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

