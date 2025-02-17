Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $230.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.44 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

