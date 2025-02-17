Principal Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.35 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

